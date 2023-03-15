Gov't to upgrade Islamic education curriculum at Kemas kindegartens

KOTA BHARU: The government will upgrade the Islamic education curriculum for Community Development Department (Kemas) kindergartens throughout the country by introducing the Penghayatan Pendidikan Islam (PPI) module beginning this year.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) said the new module would emphasise the aspects of worship and Quran studies and would benefit some 250,000 children.

“The upgrading will also involve a revamp of the module as a whole, catering to five- and six-year-olds in a more specific manner.

“In line with the digital era, the learning and teaching applications used will be contemporary and based on the fun education concept to maintain the Kemas identity,” he said.

He told reporters this after attending a Ramah Mesra programme with Kelantan Kemas staff at the state Culture and Arts Department Auditorium here today.

Also present were Rural and Regional Development Ministry (KKDW) secretary-general Datuk Seri Ramlan Harun and Kemas director-general Ahmad Kamal Idris Mohd Nawawi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, said efforts to upgrade Kemas education would involve providing professional skills training for its teaching manpower.

“We also give an assurance that non-Muslim students will not be sidelined as they will have a chance to attend their own religious classes since our country allows freedom of worship,” he added.

He also said the government planned to introduce a digital communications module soon for Kemas developers and educators.

“To realise this, I have tasked the KKDW secretary-general with getting the allocation for providing laptops for all Kemas developers and educators,” he said. -Bernama