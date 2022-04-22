Gov’t urged to conduct independent inquiry into Sg Bakap depot breakout

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Advisory Group on Myanmar (MAGM) has urged the government to conduct an independent inquiry into the breakout at Sungai Bakap Immigration Depot in order to make facts behind the incident public and hold those responsible accountable.

MAGM chairman Tan Sri Syed Hamid Albar, in a statement today, also requested the government to grant the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) and the Malaysian Human Rights Commission (Suhakam) access to immigration detention centres to interview the remaining detainees and inspect conditions at the said depot.

He said the government should also work with the UNHCR office in Kuala Lumpur to undertake refugee status determination (RSD) for all those in detention who have not undergone it.

“Release all detainees who, after RSD, qualify for a UNHCR card together with administrative conditions and supervision. Include the Rohingya in the government’s Alternatives to Detention (ATD) for children pilot project that officially started in February this year.

“Improve conditions inside the immigration detention centres, including ensuring adequate access to medical treatment for detainees,” he said.

Syed Hamid added since the MAGM’s establishment following the military coup in Myanmar last year, the advisory group has been monitoring the situation of civilians and refugees from Myanmar, including Rohingya, who have been forced to leave their homeland by taking hazardous sea and land journeys to escape persecution, torture, and death.

He said releasing Rohingya refugees from detention is even more important as they cannot be deported to Myanmar due to the country’s denial of citizenship to the Rohingya ethnic group, rendering them stateless.

“It must be reiterated that Rohingyas who seek a safe haven in Malaysia are genocide victims. Therefore, it is a gross act of natural injustice to criminalise victims of crimes against humanity,” he said.

In the early morning incident yesterday, 528 Rohingya detainees escaped from the Sungai Bakap Immigration Depot before six of them were killed when attempting to cross the North-South Expressway at Kilometre 168 southbound near Jawi, Nibong Tebal.

So far, 130 escapees are still on the run and the police have launched a massive hunt for them.-Bernama