Gov't urged to set up RCI, investigate REE theft in Bukit Enggang

SIK: The government is urged to set up a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) or a special investigation tribunal to conduct a detailed and comprehensive investigation into the issue of theft of rare earth elements (REE) in the Bukit Enggang Forest Reserve (HSK) here.

Yayasan Jariah Malaysia, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), chairman Mahadzir Abdul Hamid said the investigation into the theft of the mineral resources in compartments 12, 13 and 14 at the HSK should be carried out without prejudice.

“This activity is believed to have started about two years ago but there was no stern action from the State Government and the authorities, even though there were raids and arrests in September last year. The solution that was taken, including issuing a compound of RM630,000, is absurd.

“The amount of loss may be greater because the theft went on for almost two years (and) may have reached hundreds of millions of ringgit,“ he told reporters in Kampung Melayu, Paya Terendam, here, today.

Mahadzir also expressed concern regarding the recent arrest of foreigners believed to be involved in illegal REE exploration in the area, which he said should be given serious attention by the authorities.

“A total of 52 people were arrested, 47 of them were foreigners and most of them did not have any valid travel documents...the first case of theft was also masterminded by foreigners...this is not an issue to be taken lightly and strict action must be taken,“ he said.

Meanwhile, environmental group Sahabat Alam Malaysia (SAM) advisor Mohd Sobri Ramlee claimed that since the logging in the HSK was carried out in 2017, various effects have been faced by the surrounding residents, especially the pollution of the clean water source from the Bukit Enggang HSK.

“The majority of the surrounding population depends entirely on hill water sources due to the problem of water supply disruptions from (state-owned water utility company) Syarikat Air Darul Aman... when there is logging, clean water sources are contaminated. -Bernama