Gov't welcomes private sector assistance to bring back F1 to SIC: Ahmad Faizal

IPOH: The Government is looking forward to contribution from the private sector to help bring back the Formula One (F1) Grand Prix (GP) to Malaysia, says Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu(pix).

He said this was because he had been informed that the effort would cost over RM200 million.

“If we can get help from private companies, organisations and the like, of course, we will support it, because for now, the government has to utilise its funds for many other things, especially during a time when the country is facing a tough economic situation due to COVID-19,“ he said after officiating the annual general meeting of the Panther Athletics Club here today.

Ahmad Faizal said, however, the ministry would need to hold discussions with all relevant parties and conduct research prior to making a big decision on the matter.

Yesterday, the media reported the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) as having admitted that it would be interested in receiving an offer from F1 regarding the organisation of the F1 GP to replace the Russian F1 GP scheduled for Sept 25.

For the record, the F1 has cancelled the Russian F1 GP scheduled to take place at the Sochi Autodrom Circuit on Sept 25 following the Russian attack on Ukraine.

The last time F1 was held at SIC was in 2017.

In a separate development, Ahmad Faizal said the ministry would further deliberate the form of assistance that could be given to talented athletes such as Sheeren Samson Vallabouy of the National Sports Council (NSC) to advance their careers.

“We will discuss what assistance can be given so that the country’s athletics can be further strengthened. Thus far it has been on the radar of the NSC, and Sheeren has received a scholarship to further her studies in the United States, and we are proud of that,“ he said.

Yesterday, the NSC denied claims by the Foundation of Women Community in Sports (Fowcus) president Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin that Sheeren's achievements had not been given due attention.

NSC in a statement added that closely followed Sheeren's development in the United States and Malaysian Athletics Federation (MAF) deputy president Datuk Mumtaz Jaafar herself had contacted the athlete's mother (Josephine Mary) on March 10 to enlist her for the Vietnam SEA Games.

Last Saturday, Sheeren won the gold medal in the 400-metre indoor event at the US National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division 2 Championships at Pittsburgh State University of Kansas, USA, with a time of 53.79 seconds.

For the record, Sheeren is listed as an athlete under the National Coaching Programme at the Bukit Jalil Sports School and was selected for the ‘Kita Juara’ Programme in 2016 in preparation for the 2017 SEA Games.

Trained by her mother, Josephine Mary, who was appointed coach, Sheeren was handed a target to win a medal in the 400m individual event at the 2017 SEA Games, but only won a medal in the 4x400m event.

Sheeren subsequently decided not to continue training under the Kita Juara Programme after her family managed to secure a scholarship to continue her studies at Winona State University.-Bernama