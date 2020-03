PETALING JAYA: A doctor claiming to have served on the frontlines against the Covid-19 pandemic, has taken to Facebook and slammed the Health Ministry.

The doctor who says that he served in Hospital Permai Johor Baru during the early containment period of the Covid-19 outbreak, stated that those who served with him were junior medical officers under contract.

“When I was called to serve in Hospital Permai JB for Covid early containment, I said yes, without much hesitation.

“Taking it as a chance to serve, to repay those training from my alma mater and my precious two years housemanship,” the doctor said on Facebook.

However, much to his dismay, the Health Ministry issued a statement saying that medical officers working under contract will be given a two-year extension, and terminated after.

Highlighting the fact that the Health Ministry claims that there are no vacancies, the doctor said: “Today KKM had quietly announced that the thousands of us contract MO will be given another 2 years of contract, and then ALL OF US will be TERMINATED, period.”

Disappointed with the decision of the ministry, the doctor claims he regrets not taking a lucrative offer overseas.

“And I feel like a fool for rejecting a lucrative offer overseas just a few months back. They were telling: come to us. We will treat you the same as our local graduates. Same pay, same term, no contract vs tetap c***

“Then I told people around me, I (once) believe my country will keep me. I was naive.”