Government in contact with Taliban on fundamental rights

PETALING JAYA: The government has been in contact with the Taliban government in Afghanistan on fundamental human rights, including ensuring that women’s rights are protected, reports Free Malaysia Today.

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar(pix) told the Dewan Rakyat that a communication channel through the Malaysian embassy in Qatar had been opened in September.

The report added NGO Global Peace Mission Malaysia had been in talks with the Taliban to ensure that basic human rights were protected in Afghanistan.

He replied to a supplementary question from Datuk Hasanuddin Mohd Yunus (PH-Hulu Langat), who had asked if awareness and education on human rights were being carried out to ensure that the Taliban administered Afghanistan well.

In September, Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said that Malaysia would back a peaceful solution and conveyed hope that the Taliban would pave the way for an inclusive “Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled” government.

In an official statement issued by the Foreign Ministry, Saifuddin urged respect for the sanctity of human rights and fundamental freedoms in Afghanistan, which guarantees the full and meaningful participation of women, youth, and minorities.