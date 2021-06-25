Government ready to open new PKRC according to Covid-19 needs

ALOR GAJAH: The Government is ready to open new Covid-19 Low Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centres (PKRC) according to the current needs of positive Covid-19 cases in the country.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Special Functions) Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Yusof said a review on the need would be done from time to time although no urgent request had been received in any area or state to open a new PKRC.

“We have a group of officers who have been to Sabah and Sarawak as well as the east coast to get data related to the needs to create additional PKRCs.

“If there is a need to open a new PKRC, we are always ready to implement it. This pandemic is something we did not anticipate,“ he told reporters after visiting the vaccination centre (PPV) at the Centre of Excellence, Engineering and Technology here yesterday.

He also reminded the public to continue adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOP) in the effort to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

In a separate development, he called on all political leaders to work together to help the government face the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic which is still at an alarming level.

Mohd Redzuan said the responsibility must be borne together so that the difficulties can be overcome to stimulate the country's economy for the well-being of the people. -Bernama