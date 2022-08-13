Government to focus on putting LCS project back on track: Hishammuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will focus on putting the littoral combat ship (LCS) project back on track as decided by the Cabinet, said Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein(pix) in a post on Facebook.

He said negotiations with vendors, original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and banks are being carried out.

Hishammuddin said this in relation to the procurement of the LCS which became controversial following the report of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) revealing that not a single ship had been completed even though the project contract worth RM6.083 billion stipulated that five of the six ships should be completed and handed over by August 2022.

In the posting, Hishamuddin said his team has taken media personnel to Boustead Naval Shipyard in Lumut, Perak today to take a look at the external and internal conditions of the LCS which is under construction.

“I never get tired of asserting many times that the Defence Ministry and I have nothing to hide. At the same time, the wrongdoers must be brought to justice,“ he added.-Bernama