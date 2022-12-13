Government to take proactive steps in flood management: DPM

PUTRAJAYA: The government will take proactive steps in flood disaster management including activating temporary relief centres (PPS) earlier, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix).

He said with the cooperation of the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), some areas where the amount of rainfall is high and expected to cause flooding will be focused on.

“The preparedness that has been done includes using a new template where the MetMalaysia forecast will be used as a guide to activate PPS for victims before a flood occurs in the area.

“This is to avoid any loss of lives or important documents and damage to property. This is a new step,“ he told a press conference after chairing the Central Disaster Management Committee meeting here today.

Also present were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, Attorney-General Tan Sri Idrus Harun and Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

According to Ahmad Zahid, MetMalaysia has forecast three main areas that will experience high rainfall beginning Saturday (Dec 17), namely the east coast of Peninsular Malaysia covering Kelantan and Terengganu; Sabah’s east coast and Sarawak’s west coast.

He said the government has instructed all federal agencies involved in flood management to cooperate with all state governments regardless of who rules the state.

“This is to solve the people’s problems and not political problems.

“I take this approach, and in my opinion, this is what Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim also wants...for his people to be colour blind, and to practise equality and justice for the benefit of the country as a whole,“ he also said.

Ahmad Zahid added that the government is committed to continuing any assistance to flood victims that had been given by the previous administration.-Bernama