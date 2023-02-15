Government urged to continue assistance to main economic sectors through Budget 2023: Members of Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is urged to continue providing fiscal and non-fiscal assistance to the main economic sectors through the Budget 2023 to ensure that the country’s economic recovery is not disrupted.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) (PN-Pagoh) said efforts to facilitate growth in all key sectors should be given due attention.

“Sectors that have been badly affected such as construction, agriculture, manufacturing and services, including the tourism sub-sector and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) must be ensured to remain on the right path of recovery,” he said when debating the motion of thanks on the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s royal address at the Dewan Rakyat today.

He said the problems faced by these sectors such as cash flow, lack of employees and increased business operating costs must be dealt with efficiently and effectively.

Muhyiddin said the economic sectors mentioned still needed the government’s support in recovery efforts, especially to face the world economic situation, which is expected to be more gloomy this year.

“We don’t want these recovering sectors to deteriorate again due to the global economic recession, which will also affect our country’s economy.

Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong (BN-Ayer Hitam) said the government needed to plan short, medium and long-term strategies to strengthen MSME through incentives that would be announced through the upcoming Budget 2023.

“The most important thing is to simplify all applications and reduce the bureaucratic red tape that complicates MSME, as long as their applications (assistance) are made according to the prescribed conditions,” he added. -Bernama