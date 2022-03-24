Government’s initiative to allow travel lauded

PETALING JAYA: After being brought to their knees by the Covid-19 pandemic, stakeholders in the tourism and travel industry have applauded the government’s decision to allow fully vaccinated Malaysian travellers to travel to Thailand and Cambodia.

Malaysia Tourism Council president Uzaidi Udanis predicts a tourism recovery by 2024 under the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) programme.

“Once our borders are open, we can try to capture at least 70% of the 26 million international tourists that are from the Asean market that we used to receive annually before the pandemic hit us,” he told theSun.

“We’ve been aggressively developing and promoting (local) sustainable tourism spots for the past two years in spite of the setback, and depending on the services rendered (by operators), the announcement is timely,” he said.

He said VTL has proven to be the “formula” to allow the nation’s growth in the industry, adding that the Malaysia-Singapore VTL that started last November has seen “more than 80,000 Malaysian travellers to the country”.

“The numbers indicate that there is confidence in our healthcare system.”

Malaysian Travel Agency Association (Mata) president Datuk Mohd Khalid Harun echoed Uzaidi’s sentiments, calling it “a good start for the domestic tourism economy”.

“This is an improvement. Eyes will be on us to see how we manage incoming tourists through the initiative.

“The hospitality industry must be ready to greet guests once our borders are fully open,” said Mohd Khalid, who represents 800 travel agents and hoteliers nationwide.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong reportedly said the decision to allow the VTL programme, involving Malaysia and the two other countries, is part of a joint effort to reopen international borders.

Fully vaccinated travellers will be allowed to travel the routes without the need for quarantine upon arrival.

However, Uzaidi and Mohd Khalid agreed that the respective governments need to provide clearer guidelines since the standard operating procedures (SOP) has yet to be announced.

“We have yet to receive any SOP from Thailand and Cambodia.”

Meanwhile, Mohd Khalid urged all foreign travellers to buy insurance as a precaution in the event that they are infected with Covid-19 while in Malaysia.

“The government will need to cope with the possibility of positive cases.

“An insurance will allow our visitors to have necessary treatment,” he said.