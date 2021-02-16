Govt agencies, NGOs, community leaders to be mobilised to promote vaccination registration

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said government agencies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and community leaders will be mobilised to lure the public to register for the Covid-19 vaccination.

He also said to be mobilised were village heads and village development and security committees to lure the people in rural areas of Sabah and Sarawak, and the Department of Orang Asli Development to encourage the Orang Asli community to do the same.

“I strongly believe that with the support (from all quarters), all our efforts to fight the pandemic will be successful and the implementation of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme will run smoothly,” he told a press conference after launching the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Handbook today.

Also present were Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba and Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin who is the co-chairman of the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV).

On the temporary takeover of private-owned assets, facilities and resources under the Covid-19 emergency proclamation, he said the cooperation from the private sector has been good.

“They are prepared to give all kinds of assistance and support. The private hospitals, for example, are ready to provide beds, medical equipment, doctors, nurses and other necessary personnel.

“Despite the matters being enshrined in the emergency proclamation, the good response from the private sector has made it unnecessary to us to enforce anything provided for in the (emergency) ordinance,” he said.

Meanwhile, Khairy said protocols were in place at the vaccination centres to ensure that Covid-19 vaccine doses were not wasted as some countries reported wastage due to a no-show of recipients or lack of equipment such as special syringes.

“Excess doses that have not been used because people did not show up will be given to the security personnel and people who volunteer at the vaccination centres so that there will not be wastage,” he said.

Commenting on the same issue, Dr Adham said the Health Ministry had conducted a dry run on Jan 29 to ensure that the vaccine could be delivered safely to vaccination centres especially in remote areas.

He said the 600 vaccination sites would be equipped with necessary facilities such as electrical supply, ultra low-temperature freezer (ULTF) and stock loading for the vaccine to be stored.

It is learned that the Cabinet has also agreed that the Health Ministry would prepare a special vaccine injury scheme that would be announced in due course.

Singapore has introduced a vaccine injury financial assistance programme for Covid-19 vaccinations with a one-time pay-out between S$10,000 (RM30,000) to S$225,000 (RM685,000) to be provided to individuals who are severely affected or died as a result of taking the Covid-19 vaccine. — Bernama