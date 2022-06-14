Govt agencies, private companies urged to improve personal data security

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Security Council (MKN) via the National Cyber Security Agency ( NACSA) is calling on government agencies and private organisations to tighten the security and protection of personal data owned by them,

MKN director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad said the call was in line with MKN Order No 26: National Cyber Security Management, and ordered all agencies of the National Critical Information Infrastructure (NCII) to ensure the optimum protection of critical information from any threats.

“All government agencies especially NACSA and MKN with police, Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), Chief Government Security Office and the Personal Data Protection Department should work together to ensure public personal data is secure for the well-being of the people,” he said in a statement today.

He said the government would not compromise with any entities which threatened national cyber security including the security of public personal data.-Bernama