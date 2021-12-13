Govt allocates RM12.63 mln for halal industry development in 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has allocated RM12.63 million for next year to strengthen further the national halal industry’s development, said Deputy International Trade and Industry Ministry Minister Datuk Lim Ban Hong.

He said the amount included projects under the supervision of the International Trade and Industry Ministry worth RM3.9 million (management and development), the Ministry of Entrepreneur and Cooperative Development worth RM5.1 million (four development projects) and the Prime Minister's Department worth RM3.63 million (three development projects).

“In addition, the development of the halal industry will be accelerated through the Halal Industry Master Plan 2030 (HIMP 2030) which outlines seven strategic thrusts with a focus on the production of high-quality products and services along the halal supply chain.

“These measures and efforts are expected to increase the halal industry’s contribution to gross domestic product (GDP) to 8.1 per cent and generate exports revenue of RM56 billion by 2025 compared to 6.6 per cent and RM30.5 billion, respectively, in 2020,“ he said during a question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He said the development projects under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) to boost the halal industry comprised human capital competency and halal sectoral knowledge development projects, Halal Home Grown Champion- Sourcing Partnership project, Malaysia Global Halal Show: Bridging Halal Markets project, and halal industry training programme.

He was replying to a question by Datin Paduka Dr Tan Yee Kew (PH-Wangsa Maju) on the ministry’s projects and programmes to increase the competitiveness of the halal industry in order to capture more halal market opportunities.-Bernama