Govt allocates RM50 mln for Pemulih NewBiz Financing Programme

SERDANG: The government has allocated RM50 million for individuals including graduates who are keen to start a home-based food business under the Pemulih NewBiz Financing Programme.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the financing programme through Agrobank was also for the purchase of machines for food business or the purchase of motorcycles for the purpose of food delivery through the e-hailing platform.

Ismail Sabri said up to RM5,000 would be offered for the first stage and RM10,000 for the second stage.

“Applicants will be given a moratorium for the first six months and charged a three per cent profit rate for the seventh month with a maximum financing period of up to 60 months or five years,“ he said when launching the 2022 Malaysian Agriculture, Horticulture and Agro Tourism Exhibition (MAHA 2022) here today.

Also present was Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee.-Bernama