Govt approves RM100m immediate assistance to K’tan, T’ganu: PM

PASIR MAS: The government has approved an immediate flood allocation of RM100 million to Kelantan and Terengganu.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) said the states concerned would receive RM50 million respectively to assist the people affected by the major flood.

“The government today agreed to channel RM50 million each to Kelantan and Terengganu as an initial aid to lighten the burden of the people suffering from the Northeast Monsoon disaster.

“The overall total of assistance for the two states amounted to RM100 million,” he said in a media conference after a visit to the temporary relief centre (PPS) at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Tengku Panglima Raja, here today.

Also present were Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali and Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob.

Earlier, Anwar spent about 30 minutes mingling with flood victims at the PPS and was also given a briefing on the flood situation in Kelantan which was attended by the agencies involved such as the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID), police as well as the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM).

Commenting further, Anwar said the financial assistance to flood victims amounting to RM1,000 would be paid to the head of each family relocated to PPS and RM10,000 for each family for the death of a family member in the flood in which payment would be made to the head of household.-Bernama