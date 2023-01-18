Govt approves RM40m allocation for TAR UMT, ending funding controversy

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has approved an allocation of RM40 million to the Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology (TAR UMT), thereby ending the funding controversy that has been plaguing the private higher education institution.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke (pix) said the Unity Government did not want to prolong the controversy related to TAR UMT just because of its ties with MCA, adding that it would continue to support and provide funds to the university.

“We want to move forward together. The issues that we can solve, we try to solve as best as possible...This is one of the issues that caused political clashes before.

“Today’s government is a government that transcends coalitions and political parties. We want to reduce differences and increase similarities,“ he said at a press conference after a meeting with the TAR UMT board of trustees here yesterday.

At the meeting, Anthony handed over a letter of approval and a mock cheque to the university on behalf of the government.

The allocation is expected to be transferred to the university’s management today.

Also present at the meeting were MCA president and TAR UMT board of trustees chairman Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong, Deputy Finance Minister Steven Sim, former MCA president Tan Sri Liow Tiong Lai and former MCA deputy president Tan Sri Chan Kong Choy.

Meanwhile, Wee described the approval as a new year ‘angpau’ for the university and expressed his gratitude to the government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who prioritises the agenda on educational development regardless of political beliefs.

In 2019, the matching grant previously provided by the Barisan Nasional government was cut off and the development grant was also reduced to only RM1 million. -Bernama