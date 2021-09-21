Govt attempt to block citizenship ruling slammed

PETALING JAYA: Several interest groups have criticised the government’s bid to overturn a High Court ruling that children born overseas to Malaysian mothers and foreign fathers automatically have the right to citizenship.

The All Women’s Action Society (Awam) noted that the word “father” in the Second Schedule, Part II, Section 1(b) of the Federal Constitution would continue to be grounds for exclusion of mothers to the right to have their children recognised as citizens.

Awam said in making the ruling, the High Court judge had made way for substantive or considerable equality in the conferring of citizenship.

“Substantive equality is at the heart of the matter,” it said, adding that with the precedent set by the judge, mothers would now have equal opportunity to confer citizenship to their children born abroad.

“They will no longer have to worry about going through the many barriers in getting their children recognised as citizens,” it said.

The challenges are many, including a long waiting time, high possibility of rejection, high costs for visa applications as well as associated consequences such as the inability to leave an abusive marital relationship or seek compensation for abuse because of uncertainty over the child’s legal identity.

“Enabling this equality is crucial in leading to equality of results. It will lead to a reduction in the number of Malaysian mothers who are deprived of this right to citizenship for their children, and thereby reduce the number of stateless children,” Awam pointed out.

Recently, Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar urged the government to abort its plans to appeal the High Court decision.

“It doesn’t feel right that Malaysian fathers and mothers are viewed differently in the eyes of the law concerning their child’s citizenship. Are Malaysian mothers less Malaysian than Malaysian fathers?” he said in a Facebook post.

Awam said the government is sending the wrong message by filing an appeal against the decision.

“Not conferring rights to citizenship to overseas-born children of Malaysian mothers is a clear act of regression of women’s empowerment, and it positions Malaysian women as subordinate to Malaysian men,” it said.

“This is dangerous, as such legislative actions may be interpreted by the public as men having power over women, which opens the door to acts that are rooted in gender power imbalance.”

Awam added that the decision to appeal also reflected the Attorney-General Tan Sri Idrus Harun’s inability to analyse social justice issues in the broader context of society.

“Idrus needs to realise that this appeal actually reflects the resistance of the government towards progress in development and democracy. Malaysia’s image as a developed country will be affected negatively, and this is not the image that Perikatan Nasional wants to portray internationally.”

Women’s rights advocate Ivy Josiah said Idrus was sending out confusing messages.

“While the Women, Family and Community Development minister and de facto Law minister are supportive of the High Court ruling, the Home minister appears not to recognise gender equality as guaranteed by the Federal Constitution,” she said.

“Clearly, there is bias against half of Malaysia as the question of dual citizenship is only a problem when it comes to mothers but not fathers,” said Ivy, who is also former

secretary-general of the Society for the Promotion of Human Rights.

She added that it is a human rights violation because women’s rights are human rights.

“The Universal Declaration of Human Rights was not written for men alone. You are withholding a mother’s right to confer nationality on her children,” she said.

Women’s Aid Organisation deputy executive director Yu Ren Chung said equal citizenship is a fundamental right.

“The High Court decision finally gave equality to Malaysian women to confer citizenship and the minister’s response in Parliament that dual citizenship is a concern is sexist and outdated,” he said.