Govt bans large-scale New Year events for fear of Omicron spread

PETALING JAYA: The government has barred large-scale New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day celebrations as a precaution against the spread of the Omicron variant, Free Malaysia Today reports.

Health minister Khairy Jamaluddin said small, private gatherings to celebrate Christmas or New Year are allowed only if those attending have carried out self-tests beforehand.

Earlier, he disclosed that a second Omicron case had been detected in the country, involving an eight-year-old girl who had travelled to Nigeria.

Khairy also said Nigeria had been placed on the high-risk countries list, and those entering Malaysia from the country will have to wear digital surveillance devices.