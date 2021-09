PETALING JAYA: Up to 10 million Malaysians will get some extra cash in their pockets next week, but not all recipients think it will do enough to relieve them of their financial troubles.

While Shah Firdaus Khairuddin is looking forward to the day when he will get his money, Shazwan Azmil scoffed at the “paltry” sum he will receive.

As a bachelor and already earning more than RM2,500 a month, Shazwan will get a one-off payment of RM100.

“I spend more than that every month on petrol alone,” he told theSun. “Even my monthly grocery bill is more than RM100.”

Those with a household income of RM5,001 to RM9,000 will also receive RM100 under the initiative.

Shah Firdaus, 32, who recently lost his job as a clerk at an electronics retailer, said the RM800 he will receive will go some way to ease the financial problems for him and his family.

“As the sole breadwinner in the family, life has been difficult. With five mouths to feed, every sen matters,” he said. Shah Firdaus and his wife have three children.

He said he did not receive any compensation when he was retrenched.

To make ends meet, he now sells water dispensers online, but makes less than RM2,000 a month. Apart from that, he does deliveries for Grab.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that payments under the promised Immediate Covid-19 Cash Aid will be dispensed from Monday.

He said a total of RM3.1 billion had been channelled to the relevant banking institutions to be credited into the accounts of eligible recipients. All recipients are expected to receive the financial aid by next Friday.

Under the initiative, households in the hardcore poor category will receive RM1,300, to be dispensed in three payments. They will receive RM500 each in the first and second stages and the remaining RM300 the following month.

Senior citizens and bachelors among the hardcore poor will receive RM500 each, to be dispensed in two payments of RM200 and RM300. Households in the B40 group will get RM800 each while senior citizens and bachelors in the same category will be given RM200 each.

Every household in the M40 group will receive RM250 while senior citizens and bachelors will get RM100 each.