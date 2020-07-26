Govt committed to ensuring rural communities receive key services

NABAWAN: The government is always committed to ensuring that rural communities will always be well-served by government agencies, in the same manner as urban communities, through the delivery of effective and cost-effective services.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Arthur Joseph Kurup (pix) said to ensure that this goal could be achieved, the government today launched a mobile community services (MCS) programme, an initiative of the Finance Ministry through the Sabah Treasury (PMS), aimed to bring key services to the rural population and communities in Sabah.

“Among the objectives of this programme is to have a collection of mobile services from the various ministries, departments and government agencies, to serve the rural and interior population who have difficulty in accessing government and private services.

“It is also a platform to enable government assistance to be channelled directly to the target group. In fact, this programme also aims to collect and share resources and costs among the agencies involved so that there can be a saving of government spending,“ he told reporters after presenting the Bantuan Sara Hidup (BSH) and Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) to recipients from the Nabawan sub-district here today.

The BSH and BPN handover ceremony today saw over 500 recipients, who do not have a bank account, receiving payments with an accumulated value of RM1.1 million.

Arthur said after Nabawan, this programme would be continued in other areas in the parliamentary constituency of Pensiangan, namely the Pagalungan district on Aug 8, Pensiangan district on Aug 9, followed by the Tatalaan district. -Bernama