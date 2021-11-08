Govt fails to forfeit luxury items seized from Najib, Rosmah and family

PETALING JAYA: The High Court in Kuala Lumpur today dismissed the government’s bid to forfeit luxury items seized from former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor and their children by the police in 2018.

Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan said the Attorney-General’s Chambers had failed to prove that the items were bought using 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) funds.

“The applicant had through various affidavits merely disclosed the movements of monies deposited into and transferred out of the first respondent’s bank accounts and other entities concerned,” the judge was reported as saying in his ruling.

“No doubt there were huge amounts entering into his (Najib) accounts and flowed out but the court cannot find guilt based on suspicion.

“The applicant have therefore failed to satisfy the necessary ingredients of Section 409 and Section 411 of the Penal Code in this application.

“There would not be any proceeds of unlawful activities if the predicate offences have not been proven.”