Govt has no plan to abolish HEP: Mohammad Yusof

KUALA LUMPUR: The government does not intend to abolish the Student Affairs Department (HEP) in public universities because it plays a very crucial role, especially in relation to student development.

Deputy Higher Education Minister Datuk Mohammad Yusof Apdal said although students managed all their activities and movements, the HEP still has a big mandate and responsibility.

“Their real duty is not just to micro-manage but, among others, to focus on student development, open a network of cooperation with society and industries and plan strategies to increase the marketability of graduates,” he said.

He said this when replying to a supplementary motion raised by Chow Yu Hui (PH-Raub) at the special chamber session in Dewan Rakyat today, who wanted the HEP abolished to give more autonomy to students.

According to Mohammad Yusof, the world’s leading universities still retained the HEP although students have total freedom. -Bernama