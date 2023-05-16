Govt honours road safety advocate

KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences lecturer Prof Dr Kulanthayan K.C. Mani has received the Road Safety Icon award from the Road Transport Department.

He was recently honoured by Transport Minister Anthony Loke for “outstanding services and contributions in promoting road safety in the country”.

Born in Kota Bharu, Kelantan, Kulanthayan was also a Prince Michael International Road Safety Award recipient in 2017, a National Road Safety Council of Malaysia member since 2013, and a Road Safety Affiliate of the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research since 2020.

“His dedication to improving road safety has not gone unnoticed. This also shows that the government takes road safety seriously with continued efforts to reduce the number of road accidents in the country,” said Loke at the 77th RTD Day celebration.

Kulanthayan graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Resource Economics from the then Universiti Pertanian Malaysia, now known as Universiti Putra Malaysia, in 1995, followed by a Master of Science Degree in Transport Planning from Universiti Teknologi Malaysia in 1997.

He also earned his doctoral degree in Transport Engineering from UPM in 2002. In 2007, he obtained his Diploma in Traffic Safety from Lund University in Sweden.

“I am happy to be recognised by national policy makers from the Transport Ministry and RTD for my contributions to road safety since 1997, Kulanthayan told theSun.

“Encouraging the public to adopt safe practices can be quite challenging, particularly when they are used to unsafe habits,” he said.