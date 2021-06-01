Govt hopes ePenjana positive momentum can be maintained via eBelia: Tungku Zafrul

KUALA LUMPUR: The government hopes the positive momentum of the ePenjana programme can be maintained through the eBelia programme, as a continuation of its efforts to drive the transition to financial digitalisation.

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz(pix) said the ePenjana that was implemented last year had seen the registration of four million new e-wallet users and more than 36,000 participating merchants onboard e-wallet providers.

“Today, various aspects of our daily lives have shifted to digital applications to simplify and speed up various things.

“These include the way we make purchases, either through online platforms or in stores through cashless payments,“ he said in his speech at the virtual launch of the eBelia programme today.

Tengku Zafrul said a general survey found that the public use more than one e-wallet.

“The e-wallet service providers involved in eBelia have a total of 30 million active users, and a network of over one million merchants both online and offline.

“This strong and extensive network enables the eBelia programme to be implemented comprehensively throughout the country and to reach more youths and students,” he said.

Looking ahead, Tengku Zafrul said the government would also continue to prioritise youths in drafting Budget 2022, where the statistical process has already begun.

“Like last year, we will also hold an engagement session with youths in drafting Budget 2022,“ he added.

Expounded as one of the initiatives under Budget 2021, the eBelia programme aims to relieve the financial burden of youths and full-time students at registered local institutions of higher learning, as well as, promote cashless spending among them.

Under the budget, a total of RM300 million was allocated for the benefit about two million Malaysians, where each eligible applicant can claim RM150 in the form of e-cash credit.

The credit claim period is from June 1 to July 22, 2021 and the credit can be spent until July 31, 2021.-Bernama