Govt in final stage of discussions on toll cut review, Dewan told

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is in the final stages of discussions on reviewing the 18 per cent toll reduction on PLUS highways implemented by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration, the Dewan Rakyat heard today.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed (pix) said the discussions are being conducted by several parties, including the ministries of finance and works as well as the Public-Private Partnership Unit of the Prime Minister’s Department (UKAS).

“When making decisions, we take into account all interests. And definitely, when we review, it means we feel the agreement made by the PH government can be further improved, that is the reason for the review,” he said in reply to a supplementary question from Tony Pua (PH-Damansara) on the need for a review of the toll rates.

Users of PLUS-owned highways, except for class 2 and 3 vehicles as well as class 6 and 7 vehicles on Penang Bridge, have been enjoying an 18 sen reduction in toll rates.

“According to the previous government’s estimates, the discounts are expected to save PLUS highway users up to RM1,130 million a year up to Dec 31, 2038,” Mustapa added. -Bernama