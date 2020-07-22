Govt in the process to gazette wearing face mask - Dep Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is in the process of gazetting the order on compulsory wearing of face mask in public places as soon as possible to contain the spread of Covid-19 infection, said Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali (pix).

He said the authorities are discussing to set a gazette date soon.

“Meanwhile we encourage the people to wear face mask in crowded public places,” he said at a media conference in Parliament building here today.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in a special message on the latest Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) development on Monday, said the government was considering making wearing face mask compulsory as the Covid-19 threat is still not over.

He said details on the move would be announced when the related regulation has been finalised by the government.

This followed a global rise of Covid-19 cases including Malaysia and several countries have made wearing of face mask compulsory including Singapore in April which requires the people to wear face mask when coming out of the house. -Bernama