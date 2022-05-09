Govt introduces cloud computing service MyGovCloud

PUTRAJAYA: The government has upgraded the Public Sector Data Centre (PDSA) into a cloud computing service known as MyGovCloud.

MyGovCloud operates in a hybrid manner by combining the services of Private Cloud at PDSA and Public Cloud of the Cloud Service Provider (CSP) appointed by the government.

To empower MyGovCloud especially in the provision of Public Cloud services, a central cloud computing contract agreement known as Cloud Framework Agreement (CFA) was signed between the government, CSP and Managed Service Provider (MSP), a local Cloud Bumiputera service provider appointed by CSP.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today witnessed the exchange of CFA documents between the Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit (MAMPU), a federal agency responsible for the public sector’s digitalisation agenda, CSP and MSP at a ceremony here.

“The PDSA service has been upgraded to Cloud Computing service, especially for the use of all government agencies,” Ismail Sabri said in a statement issued in conjunction with the signing of the CFA and introduction of MyGovCloud service.

The CFA contract between the government, CSP and MSP involves four CSP companies, namely Amazon Web Services Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Google Cloud Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Microsoft (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd and Telekom Malaysia Bhd.

The four MSP companies involved are Cloud Connect Sdn Bhd, Enfrasys Solutions Sdn Bhd, Radmik Solutions Sdn Bhd and Awantec System Sdn Bhd

Ismail Sabri said the MyGovCloud initiative is in line with the Fifth Initiative under Thrust 1 of the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint (MyDigital) which targets 80 per cent usage of cloud computing storage across the public sector this year.

“It is aimed at driving the public sector digital transformation in a holistic manner to spur the growth of the digital economy and digitalisation agenda throughout the country,” he added.

Ismail Sabri said the selection of CSP was made after the requests for proposal of service provider companies in the country were evaluated by various parties in a transparent manner.

He said the involvement of the CSP and MSP was expected to generate potential investments in the country worth RM12 billion to RM15 billion by 2025.

“These investments will be the backbone for the establishment of a sustainable digital ecosystem which is capable of giving sustainable economic growth, in an effort to turn Malaysia into the main digital hub in the ASEAN region,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said the MyGovCloud initiative could produce more experts in cloud computing through continuous training and certification programmes provided by CSP and MSP, as well as enhance the competency and capability of civil servants in line with current needs and technologies.

He said the implementation of CFA would enable public sector agencies to enjoy better, speedier, more efficient and targeted cloud services at competitive prices through bulk discount offers by CSP and MSP.

“With the signing of this agreement, I hope the people in general and the civil service in particular will get to enjoy more benefits to spur the development of technology and digital economy to the whole Keluarga Malaysia (The Malaysian Family),“ he said.

Also present at the signing ceremony were Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.-Bernama