Govt loses appeal on citizenship stay order for overseas-born kids

PETALING JAYA: The Court of Appeal today dismissed the government’s application to stay a High Court ruling that Malaysian mothers have the right to confer citizenship to overseas-born children, Malaysiakini reports.

It was reported that a three-person bench chaired by Datuk Seri Kamaludin Md Said unanimously denied the stay bid pending disposal of the government’s appeal to overturn a related Kuala Lumpur High Court ruling.

The two other judges on the panel today are Datuk S. Nantha Balan and Datuk See Mee Chun.

The government is appealing against the High Court decision on Sept 9, which declared that children born overseas to Malaysian mothers and foreign fathers are automatically entitled to Malaysian citizenship.

Back on Nov 15, the High Court dismissed the government’s application to stay the lower court’s own ruling on citizenship, pending disposal of the appeal at the Court of Appeal.

Lawyer Joshua Andran today confirmed the Court of Appeal dismissal of the stay application. He is acting for the respondents in today’s matter, namely six Malaysian mothers and rights group Family Frontiers, who had successfully sued for the declaration on the citizenship issue.

“Today the Court of Appeal, presided by Justice Kamaludin Md Said, Justice S Nantha Balan and Justice See Mee Chun, unanimously dismissed the government’s application for a stay of the High Court order declaring that children born overseas of Malaysian mothers married to foreign spouses are citizens by operation of law.

“The Court of Appeal noted that this is not a stay concerning a monetary judgment or chattels and instead it involves the right of children.

“The Court of Appeal added that the circumstances set out in the respondents’ affidavits are compelling and the respondents should not be deprived of their fruits of litigation,” Joshua reportedly said.