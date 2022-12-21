Govt machinery, departments must manage business applications faster, more efficiently: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The government machinery and departments must manage business applications faster and more efficiently, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix).

“The Chief Secretary to the Government and I will assist to coordinate everything so that speedier approvals can be achieved and I urge the departments involved in this coordination to give their full cooperation,” he said at a press conference after the Cabinet meeting today.

The Prime Minister said the underlying reason is that the country now is seen as very positive by many entrepreneurs and investors who have visited and inquired about doing business in Malaysia.

“We should start by showing that there are faster and more efficient ways of approval and action than before,” he said.

Anwar said the Cabinet meeting has also deliberated on the issue of manpower shortage, adding that the Ministry of Human Resources and the Ministry of Home Affairs have been tasked to immediately resolve the issue, particularly in the plantation, services and construction sectors.

“The three sectors must be given attention because delays in approval have posed issues in several production centres,“ he added.-Bernama