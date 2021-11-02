Govt makes good promise to pay 500 teachers: Vigneswaran

PETALING JAYA: The government has kept its promise to pay the salary of 500 Indian teachers working in 200 pre-schools across the country.

MIC President Tan Sri S. Vigneswaran(pix) said it promised to ensure the funds would be in before Deepavali and the money has been banked in today.

He said this payment has ensured that five non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have received the full funds to pay the salaries of 500 Indian teachers working in 200 pre-schools across the country.

“The backdated salaries can be paid immediately to ensure the teachers have a memorable Deepavali.

“We made a promise and followed through with it. We wanted to ensure every teacher involved has a happy Deepavali,“ he told the Sun.

He provided the Sun with a breakdown of how much each of the five NGOs received - Persatuan Guru Tadika Zon Utara (RM 2, 177, 700), Pertubuhan Pusa Pembangunan Kanak Kanak Cemerlang (RM 1, 378, 650), CHILD (RM 1, 846, 950) Pertubuhan Tadika Swasta (DLS) (RM 579, 600), and Malaysia Hindu Sangam (RM 394, 800).

Vigneswaran said the total paid out by the National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohd Sadique was RM 6,377, 700.

He said the teachers had conducted online classes throughout the pandemic under an initiative by Mitra (Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit) to uplift education among the Indian poor.

Klang MP Charles Santiago had complained that Halimah had yet to fulfil the promise made to pay 500 Indian teachers working in 200 pre-schools across the country.

He added that Vigneswaran and Halimah had promised they would get their 10-month salary before Deepavali.

Led by the National Unity Ministry Mitra is a special unit addressing the socio-economic needs of poor Indians but has courted controversy recently for a lack of transparency in its disbursement of funds.