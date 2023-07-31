Govt move to expand Rahmah initiative increases people’s access in every state constituency

KUALA LUMPUR: The government’s move to expand the Rahmah concept to all state constituencies will increase people’s access to the government’s efforts, as well as easing the burden of people’s living costs.

The announcement of an additional allocation of RM50 million by the government, to expand the Rahmah concept in helping the people nationwide, shows that the Unity Government is sensitive to the problems faced by the people, especially the B40 group, and always tries to help.

In PERLIS, Indera Kayangan assemblywoman, Gan Ay Ling, in welcoming the move, said that the Madani government’s initiative to expand the Rahmah concept can further empower efforts to help the target groups at the grassroots level.

She said that the additional allocation of RM50 million, managed by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN), also demonstrated that the government is sensitive to the needs of the people, especially the hardcore poor.

“In the Unity Government, there has never been an element of favouritism (looking at one’s stature), all Malaysians are given attention regardless of race, religion, or political affiliation,” she said when contacted by Bernama today.

Gan said for the Indera Kayangan state constituency level, she will continue to work with the local community to ensure that no one is left behind in benefiting from the Payung Rahmah initiative, such as Rahmah baskets and Rahmah sales.

Chan Chun Kuang, the assemblyman of Semambu in PAHANG, said that the Rahmah sales have been held four times in the constituency, and well received because the prices of the goods offered are cheaper than market prices.

“When implemented in collaboration with the assemblyman’s office, it is better because we can propose suitable locations. When extended to all state constituencies, more people will benefit.

“The Rahmah concept is the government’s commitment to helping the people, and when the time comes, I hope the government can find a long-term solution such as easing the burden on traders and entrepreneurs, so that the price of goods can be controlled permanently,” he said.

A food stall operator in Raub, Umi Kalsom Abu, 49, said that such a programme should be expanded and continued because it achieves the purpose of its implementation, which is to ease the burden of the people, especially the B40 group, facing the increase in the cost of living.

Umi Kalsom, who went to Rahmah sales in Dong, Raub for the first time on July 22, really hopes that such a programme can be implemented more often, because it can reduce her business capital.

In JOHOR, private sector employee, Mohd Azuwan Mohd Amin, 48, said that the expansion of the incentive was the right move taken by the government, as it could help the people in shopping for daily necessities at a reasonable price.

“If the Rahmah concept is only implemented in the parliamentary constituencies, it is likely that it will not be comprehensive, and if it is implemented at the state constituency level, it will involve local leaders such as penghulu, village heads and community leaders who know their areas in detail.

“If implemented at the parliamentary constituency level, the programmes related to the Rahmah concept may only be implemented in urban areas or towns. However, if it is extended to the state constituencies, those living in rural areas will also benefit from it,” he said. -Bernama