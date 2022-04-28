Govt mulling to tighten law to check offensive social media posts: Annuar

KOTA BHARU: The Communications and Multimedia Ministry is studying the possibility of tightening existing laws to act against those who misuse social media by uploading offensive posts.

Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa(pix) although Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 could be used against offenders, it was not so effective in checking contents uploaded from overseas platforms.

“For example, if someone uploads on Facebook and Twitter, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission has no power to take it down. And even to ask help from the overseas-based platform, we need to do preliminary investigations before bringing it to the Attorney-General’s Chambers to seek the cooperation of the country concerned.

“The process is quite lengthy and that's why we are looking into the possibility of strengthening certain provisions in the existing act, based on our experience in managing this matter,” he said.

He said this at a press conference after presenting zakat (tithe) to 259 Form Six students in the Ketereh parliamentary constituency here today.

Annuar, who is the Ketereh Member of Parliament, said this when asked whether the government would enhance legal provisions to check social media posts which seem to breach the laws.

Meanwhile, when asked on Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah’s reporting meeting with Kelantan Amanah leaders, Annuar said it had nothing to do with Umno as Tengku Razaleigh was acting on his own.

He said Umno’s principle is clear, in that matters concerning relations with other parties can only be decided by Umno.

“If someone acts in his individual capacity, that is a personal action. As far as I know, the reported meeting was his personal initiative,“ he added.-Bernama