Govt offices will be fully opened from today

PETALING JAYA: In the first sign of a return to normalcy, all government offices, including those that provide over-the-counter services to the public, will be fully opened from today.

The resumption of over-the-counter services took off yesterday with the Road Transport Department accepting applications to renew driving licences and road tax, among other services.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the decision to allow full resumption of these services was made by the Cabinet at its weekly meeting.

He told the daily National Security Council (NSC) media briefing that the government has set standard operating procedures (SOP) for its offices, which include body temperature checks, social distancing and use of hand sanitisers.

The offices that will be open to the public must also be sanitised first, he added.

Ismail Sabri said that during the festive holidays, people are allowed to visit friends and relatives only on the first day of each festival.

“The number of people (at each venue) at any one time, including the host and his family, must not exceed 20,” he said.

Malaysians will be celebrating Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Kaamatan and Gawai in the coming weeks.

The hosting of open houses will still be prohibited under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act.