Govt-Opposition MOU a vital step forward, but must be inclusive: Bersih

PETALING JAYA: The Coalition for Clean and Fair Elections (Bersih 2.0) welcomes the joint announcement by the representatives of the government and Pakatan Harapan (PH) that they will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for Transformation and Political Stability today at 5pm in the Banquet Hall of Parliament House.

This is a rare achievement between the government and opposition in Malaysian politics, where bipartisanship triumphs over spiteful rhetorics, one-upmanship and mindless politicking. It said today.

Bersih 2.0 also welcomed the promise to publish the details of the MOU in full at the signing, allowing the Malaysian public not only to witness the agreement but also to hold both parties accountable to fulfil the terms within it.

“However, we noted that the other parties in the opposition bench, namely Warisan, Pejuang, PSB and two independent MPs, are not party to the MoU, whether they were invited or not, we do not know,” Bersih said in a statement.

“We strongly hope that the benefits of institutional reforms including equal Constituency Development Fund (CDF) and representation in Parliamentary Special Select Committees (PSSC), would be extended to all MPs in the opposition bench and not restricted to only PH parliamentarians.”

It pointed out that while the historic document is called a MOU, it is essentially a Confidence and Supply Agreement (CSA) where in exchange for implementation of some policies and institutional reforms, the Opposition agrees to support the government when it comes to votes of confidence and supply (budget) bills.

The opposition will not be part of the government and is free to vote against any other bills as they deem fit.

“We look forward to the details of the MOU but we believe that the seven-points reform package offered by Ismail Sabri on Sept 10 will be included, as well as additional reforms that PH may have requested.

“Any institutional reforms achieved from this MOU will benefit all political parties in the coming days as they would have the effect of levelling the political playing field, and start to bring an end to the current winner-takes-all situation,” it added.