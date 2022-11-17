Govt provides biggest allocation to empower TVET

KUALA LIPIS: The government has allocated RM6.7 billion under Budget 2023) to implement initiatives empowering the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes to assist youth continue their studies in the field.

Deputy Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad (pix) said the allocation, the biggest so far, was made taking into account that the TVET field offered great potential to youth, in addition to having high marketability in the employment field.

As such, he hoped voters would elect Barisan Nasional (BN) in the 15th general election (GE15) so that the allocation for the TVET agenda would be passed and plans to empower the TVET could be continued.

He also said that, for this year, the ministry (KPLB) had received the largest allocation, where a total of RM76.97 million was set aside specifically for the TVET@KPLB programme.

“The TVET education provided by the government costs a lot as it is based on fieldwork as well as requiring the latest technical equipment to fulfil the syllabus in meeting the industry’s current standards.

“For this, the government bears over 70 per cent of the cost of this TVET education to ensure that TVET trainees can study in a conducive environment to produce talented individuals to meet the needs of local and foreign industries,” he told reporters after attending the ‘Program Sembang TVET@KPLB’ here today.

Abdul Rahman said that developed countries like South Korea, Japan, China and Singapore also always enhanced TVET in their education systems, besides ensuring the latest technology is adapted.

The ministry, Abdul Rahman said has the most TVET institutions, with 280 nationwide, offering 515 programmes, adding that 58,000 TVET@KPLB trainees are following the programme. -Bernama