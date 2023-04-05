Govt, public should be prepared for El Nino

KUALA LUMPUR: Early preparations to face the strong El Nino, expected to occur next month, should be made immediately by involving the country's two main stakeholders, namely the government and the people, to minimize the impact of the phenomenon.

Environmental expert Associate Professor Dr Haliza Abdul Rahman said that although Malaysia had experienced the phenomenon several times, early preparation is necessary to avoid extreme panic.

She said that based on records, as of 2015, El Nino had hit the country 12 times, with the first between 1951 and 1952 and the worst case occurring in 1997 to 1998, with the highest temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius recorded at Chuping Meteorological Station, Perlis, on April 9, 1998.

“Therefore, the preparation by the government should cover monitoring the water level at all rivers and dams, activating emergency response plans, exploring alternative water sources, encouraging the public and industry to conserve water, as well as do cloud seeding and provide logistic support.

“Also, improve all forms of medical and emergency assistance, such as medicines for victims and firefighting aid in the event of a fire,“ she said when contacted by Bernama.

On the part of the public, Haliza said they should be prepared mentally and physically to deal with any possibility, such as a water crisis, whereby measures such as water rationing would have to be done in some areas.

“The public should avoid doing any activity that could cause a fire. Combustible materials should be stored well, while open burning activities such as the burning of garbage, agricultural waste and construction waste should be avoided.

“This is to avoid air pollution that can cause haze. If there is an open fire, it must be reported immediately to the authorities for further action,“ she added.

Yesterday, the media reported that a strong El Nino phenomenon is expected to begin next month with a change in the weather conditions due to the southwest monsoon, which is characterised by dry and hot conditions.

Based on the weather survey for the period from May to October displayed on the Meteorological Department‘s (MetMalaysia) portal, most international climate models show that the atmospheric cycle in the tropical areas is consistent with the El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO)-neutral condition.

However, the report stated that the neutral situation is expected to enter the El Nino phase this May to July with a probability of 62 percent.

Meanwhile, environmental health expert Prof Dr Juliana Jalaludin said to prevent heat stroke during this phenomenon, the public should drink plenty of water and wear light-coloured and light clothing, as well as avoid physical activity.

“Also, always use sunscreen such as broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF (Sun Protection Factor) of 15 or more when outdoor because sunburn affects the body’s ability to cool itself,“ she said.

She also said no one should be left in a stationary vehicle because the internal temperature can rise by more than 11 degrees Celsius in 10 minutes when under the sun.

Malaysian Public Health Organisation adviser Datuk Dr Zainal Ariffin Omar said the El Nino phenomenon will increase the risk of vector-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria, as well as water and food-borne diseases like typhoid and respiratory tract diseases.

He said that one of the preparations that people can do to take care of their health is to store adequate clean water and healthy food and be in shady areas, such as under trees and roofs, when outside their homes.

Dr Zainal Ariffin also suggested the government ensure sufficient and efficient public water supply services, to make easily available fresh and cheap food supplies and to give early warning to the people during the phenomenon. -Bernama