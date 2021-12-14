Govt's commitment to strengthening position of Sabah, Sarawak

KUALA LUMPUR: The amendments to the Federal Constitution to be in line with the government’s commitment to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) were made to strengthen the position of Sabah and Sarawak in the Federation of Malaysia, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar(pix).

He said the amendments, as stated in the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2021, were also in line with the government's transformation agenda to restore the confidence of the public as well as foreign investors in the government’s capability to ensure political stability and smooth implementation of the country’s policies toward sustainable socio-economic development.

“(Mutual) understanding, as well as political, economic and social stability, expected to be achieved through this Bill is vital to create the solid foundation in the Malaysian Family,” he said when tabling the Bill for the second reading at the Dewan Rakyat today.

The first reading of the Bill was done on Nov 3.

Wan Junaidi said the proposed amendments had been agreed to by both the state governments of Sabah and Sarawak before being approved by the Special Council on MA63 and the Cabinet in October.

More to come..