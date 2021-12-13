Govt’s foreign policy direction worrying, says Kian Ming

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia missed an opportunity to demonstrate the government’s political maturity by skipping the US-organised Summit for Democracy last week, reports The Malaysian Insight.

DAP lawmaker Ong Kian Ming said by not participating in the summit, Malaysia had also sent a poor signal on the future direction of its foreign policy.

“This is a short-sighted and unstrategic move that points to a larger lack of coherence and independent thinking in our foreign policy direction moving forward.

“Malaysia should have grasped this opportunity to reiterate our firm commitment to the principles of democracy that have been tried and tested since the 14th general election in May 2018,” the Bangi MP reportedly said in a statement.

Malaysia was one of three Southeast Asian countries – Indonesia and the Philippines the other two – to be invited to the Summit for Democracy, organised by the office of the president of the United States.

However, it was reported that the government decided not to participate in the summit that took place on Thursday and Friday.

Ong said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob could have used the summit to showcase a new phase of political maturity under his leadership with the historic signing of the memorandum of understanding between his government and the main opposition coalition, Pakatan Harapan.

However, the former deputy minister said Ismail Sabri was too caught up with the celebration of his 100-day Keluarga Malaysia government.

“Even if he could not attend the event in person, he could have recorded his official interventions, together with more than 90 heads of government,” said Ong.

He also said some might interpret Malaysia’s lack of participation in this summit as the government tipping over to one side in the tricky balancing act, where the world’s superpowers want to influence the geopolitics of Southeast Asia.

“Or is this a sign of a directionless government with regard to the complicated area of foreign policy, which requires proper coordination and strategic thinking on the part of the decision makers in the Prime Minister’s Office and Wisma Putra?

“Either way, the signs are very worrying for those concerned with the foreign policy direction of the country under the current leadership,” he added.