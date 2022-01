PETALING JAYA: The government has set a ceiling price for the private sales of Covid-19 vaccines from Sinovac and Sinopharm.

The wholesale ceiling price of the vaccine from Sinovac is RM62 and RM77 for customers, while the wholesale ceiling price for the Sinopharm vaccine is RM48 and RM61 for customers.

The ceiling prices for these vaccines will come into effect from Jan 15.

Enforcement of the ceiling prices will be carried out by the health ministry’s Pharmacy Enforcement Division.