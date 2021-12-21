Govt should announce moratorium for flood-affected SMEs

KUALA LUMPUR: The Small and Medium Enterprises Association Malaysia (SAMENTA) hopes that the government would announce a moratorium on repayment of loans for flood-affected association members.

Central chairman Datuk William Ng said SAMENTA has estimated that at least 12,000 to 18,000 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are affected by the massive floods which affected many states in the country on Dec 17 and 18.

“We thank the government through Bank Negara for offering up to RM500,000 in soft loan to SMEs affected by the floods.

“We also urge the government to take a step further by announcing a three-month interest-free moratorium on repayment of loans for affected SMEs,” he said in a statement today.

He also said the floods caused many association members to report severe damage to vehicles, machinery and stocks, some running into millions of ringgit.

“We appeal to insurance companies to process any claim expeditiously so that we can recover from the floods as soon as possible.

“This disaster has happened at a difficult time for businesses, when our SMEs are only getting back on their feet after the long lockdowns,” he said.

In addition, Ng said SAMENTA also urges the government and police to ensure the reported looting of shops and warehouses is not repeated.

SAMENTA also noted that its Task Force for the Klang Valley Floods has been activated and delivering supplies to affected households.

Ng said in order to assist in coordinating assistance from various agencies, SME owners who have faced damages are encouraged to make a police report and send a copy to SAMENTA at central@samenta.org.my.-Bernama