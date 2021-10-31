Govt should have educated misinformed on Timah whiskey: Ramkarpal

PETALING JAYA: The Timah whiskey controversy ought not to have happened in the first place as it indicates sheer ignorance on the part of the government.

Saying this, Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh pointed out that the Perikatan Nasional government should have educated those who are misinformed, instead of further contributing to it becoming an issue from a non-issue.

“It is most unfortunate that the issue has escalated into what it is with the whiskey manufacturers now considering changing the name if it’s product at the heels of pressure to do so from various quarters, including the relevant ministry,” he said in a statement today.

“I fail to see how the brand Timah can cause confusion or touch on religious sensitivities as it is clear, as has been explained, that it is related to the tin mining industry in Perak and that the person depicted on the brand was a British officer during British colonial rule in Malaya.

“With the spotlight so heavily on Timah recently and the numerous explanations that have surfaced to explain that it has no connection with any religion, it is difficult to understand how anyone could be confused as to what it means, which raises the question as to why its manufacturers are even considering a name change.”

Ramkarpal said a name change may lead some to erroneously believe that there is some truth in the rhetoric of those opposing the brand, which defies commons sense.

“I am also of the view that there is no need to go into the legality of the brand as I do not think any law has been breached when the same was incorporated and marketed in this country,” he added.