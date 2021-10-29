Govt signs agreement to acquire 88 million Covid-19 booster shots

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has acquired 88 million doses of Covid-19 booster shots for all adults in the country, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said in the Dewan Rakyat today.

In tabling Budget 2022, he revealed that the government has signed an agreement to acquire a total of 88 million doses which is equivalent to over 140% of the population.

“This is also enough to administer third doses (booster shots) to all residents aged 12 and above,“ he said.

Most importantly, he said the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme will be more empowered to supply the third doses as booster shots for all adults in addition to continuing vaccinations to children aged between 12 and 17.

Additionally, a total of RM32.4 billion will be allocated to the Health Ministry (MoH) for operating and development expenses which is said to be the second largest allocation after the Education Ministry.

Tengku Zafrul said an additional RM4 billion will be allocated to continue MoH’s agenda in handling the Covid-19 pandemic.

This amount comprises RM2 billion to fund the vaccination programme and the remaining RM2 billion will be allocated to increase the capacity of the public health system like purchasing medical supplies, personal protective equipment (PPE) and other health kits.

Besides that, Tengku Zafrul said the government will procure antiviral medicines found to be effective against various viruses including Covid-19.

The government will also dip into the National Trust Fund to purchase Covid-19 vaccines.

This move, he said, has been unanimously approved by MPs across both divides to amend the law that allows it to utilise the fund.

“On this occasion, I would like to express my appreciation to all the honorable MPs who unanimously approved the amendment to the Act to allow the use of the National Trust Fund to fund the procurement of the Covid vaccines,“ he said.

“With this amendment, the government will spend wisely to fulfil the vaccine needs in order to recover and rebuild the resilience of the rakyat and businesses,“ he said.

Tengku Zafrul said the government also plans to provide tax exemptions for individuals and tax deductions for employers who obtain their own vaccines as booster shots.