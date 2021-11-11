Govt spent RM4 mln on maintenance of offices of 14 ministries

PETALING JAYA: The government has spent RM4.004 million on maintaining the offices of 14 ministries and departments since 2020, reports Malaysiakini.

The report quoted Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Abdul Latiff Ahmad(pix) (Special Functions), saying the maintenance of these offices was carried out from time to time to ensure they are in good condition.

“The maintenance cost involved repairing damaged wiring systems, damaged ceilings, worn carpet and furniture, as well as installing video teleconferencing systems in offices and meeting rooms of administrative members.

“Throughout 2020 and 2021, periodic maintenance works have been carried out in 14 ministries and departments at a total cost of RM4.004 million,“ he told Nga Kor Ming (Pakatan Harapan-Teluk Intan) via a parliamentary written reply.

Nga had wanted the government to state in detail the total cost of repairing the offices of all Cabinet members from 2020 until now.

Abd Latiff then outlined that the most significant chunk of the maintenance cost - RM1,073,580 - went to the Prime Minister’s Department.

This is followed by the National Unity Ministry (RM589,618), Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (RM425,130), Plantation Industries and Commodities Ministry (RM398,604), and Federal Territories Ministry (RM392,202).

RM365,240 was spent on the Science, Technology, and Innovation Ministry while the maintenance cost of the Finance Ministry came to RM227,375.

The maintenance costs of the other ministries were: Human Resources (RM205,191), Defence (RM123,864), Agriculture and Food Industry (RM118,793), Health (RM49,242), Youth and Sports (RM17,225), Communications and Multimedia (RM9,612) and Tourism, Art and Culture (RM8,500).