Govt studying proposals to speed up Sabah Pan Borneo Highway project: Fadillah

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is scrutinising several proposals to speed up the implementation of the remainder of Phase One of the Sabah Pan Borneo Highway (LPB) covering 19 work packages.

Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof(pix) said it included considering the implementation of the Private Finance Initiative (PFI) and financing through the issuance of Sukuk/bonds by DanaInfra Nasional Berhad.

“However, whatever method of implementation to be used would depend on further scrutiny with the central agency and the financial capability of the current government,” he said when winding up debate on the Supply Bill 2022 at the policy level at the Dewan Rakyat today.

A total of 35 work packages have been designed to be implemented in Phase One of the Sabah LPB project covering 706 kilometres.

He said the Sabah and Sarawak LPB project spanning 1,492 km is a Federal Government initiative aimed at improving the road infrastructure network.

Fadillah said Phase One of the Sarawak LPB worth RM16.117 billion involved 11 work packages spanning 786 kilometres from Telok Melano to Miri.

“To date, one work package from Telok Melano to Semantan has been completed in Jan 2019 while another 10 work packages from Sematan to Miri are being carried out with construction progress of 73 per cent as of Oct 2021. It is expected to be ready by end of 2022,” he said.

On Phase Three of the East Coast Highway (LPT3), he said the Works Ministry is implementing initial work with an allocation of RM35 million to finalise the LPT3 alignment and cost.

“As of Sept, the progress report on initial work was 87 per cent. Findings from the initial work on LPT3 are expected to be tabled to the central agency in April 2022 to determine the implementation direction of LPT3,” he said.-Bernama