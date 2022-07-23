Govt targets 35% highly skilled workforce by 2030

SHAH ALAM: The government is targeting to reach 35 per cent of new highly skilled workforce in the economic sector and 60 per cent of post-Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) students to enter Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) stream by 2030.

Deputy Human Resource Minister Datuk Awang Hashim said in order to realise the target, he will continue to empower TVET by improving the ecosystem and the quality of programme through accreditation, recognition and certification by international bodies as well as introducing a rating system for TVET institutions.

“The process of empowering TVET requires the synergy of competent, quality and authoritative TVET teaching staff to carry out the tasks entrusted to them. TVET teaching staff play an important role in determining the success of the training system implemented.

“They are not only responsible for imparting skills and knowledge to students, but are also responsible for shaping students’ personalities,“ he told reporters after the 2022 Centre for Instructor and Advanced Skills Training (CIAST) convocation ceremony, at SACC here today.

Awang said his ministry through CIAST will consistently continue to support the mission of developing world-class TVET instructors who are knowledgeable, competent, disciplined and responsive to environmental and technological changes.

“The recognition of CIAST as a ‘Centre of Excellence (COE) for TVET Instructor’ proves CIAST’s credibility as the sole leader in developing and empowering the country’s TVET teaching staff,“ he said.

Since 1998, CIAST has successfully trained 11,586 students covering various skill areas through Sijil Kemahiran Malaysia Tahap 3 (SKM 3) with Vocational Teaching Certificate (VTO), Diploma Pengajar Vokasional ( DPV ) and Diploma Lanjutan Pengajar Vokasional (DLPV).-Bernama