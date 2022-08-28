Govt to continue with chicken ceiling price at RM9.40 per kg: Nanta

PUTRAJAYA: The government has agreed to continue with the ceiling price for standard chicken at RM9.40 per kilogramme, said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said the Cabinet reached the unanimous decision on Friday (August 26), adding that the government also decided not to float chicken prices in response to the feedback from several quarters.

“Further details regarding the decision will be announced after the Special Task Force on Jihad Against Inflation meeting tomorrow,“ he said in a tweet, here today.

On July 30, KPDNHEP secretary-general Datuk Azman Mohd Yusof said the government might not continue with the ceiling price for chicken that was previously set at RM9.40 per kilogramme in the peninsula after Aug 31 as chicken supply is stable day by day.

This is because the market price of round chicken is now below the ceiling price, he said, adding that some sellers are offering prices as low as RM6.99 per kilogramme.

He said the majority of suppliers are no longer facing production issues due to growth problems, sick chickens and so on, causing an excess in supply which affects the current price.

Previously Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee said that the government would review the ceiling price of standard chicken and the permission to export after Aug 31.-Bernama