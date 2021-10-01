Govt to enhance support systems for senior citizens: PM Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will enhance support systems for senior citizens to ensure that the needs of this group are well taken care of.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob(pix) said the government had also planned to expand the service of Senior Citizen Centre to all parliamentary constituencies in line with the concept of Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family).

“As of today, 140 Senior Citizen Centres have been set up nationwide,” he said in a post on Facebook today in conjunction with the National Senior Citizen’s Day celebrated with the theme Digital Equity for All Ages.

While wishing Happy Senior Citizen’s Day to all senior citizens nationwide, the Prime Minister said Malaysia would strive to create more senior citizen-friendly towns in the future.

Furthermore, the National Senior Citizen Registration System will be improved and the services the expanded.

Ismail Sabri said Malaysia is expected to become an ageing nation by 2030 with 15 per cent of the population will be age 60 and above.-Bernama