Govt to improve vaccine registration system: Ahmad Amzad

KUALA TERENGGANU: The government will make improvements to the vaccine registration system, so that the goal of achieving group or herd immunity under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme before the end of this year succeeds.

Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim, said that the registration to access the one million slots of AstraZeneca vaccine offered yesterday was highly unusual, as more than one million people accessed the system.

“Because of that, the system, which has gone through a ‘stress test’ before without any problems, has become congested and experienced disruption.

“However, the government accepts all remarks and suggestions from various parties on this aspect of the smooth registration. Similarly, the MySejahtera module still needs to be continuously improved,” he said in a statement on his Facebook account last night.

Yesterday, Malaysians expressed their frustration on various social media platforms, for failing to access AstraZeneca vaccine slots despite having tried to get into the system earlier.

Ahmad Amzad, who is also Kuala Terengganu MP, said that the government had decided to offer the AstraZeneca vaccine to anyone over the age of 18, following initial rejections by many previously.

Currently, AstraZeneca vaccine bookings are only open to residents in Johor, Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Sarawak and Selangor.-Bernama