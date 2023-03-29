Govt to look into claims of floods victims not listed as aid recipients

KUALA NERUS: The Federal government will look into claims of a few flood victims in the state, who were not listed as aid recipients despite having registered at the temporary relief centres.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) said if their names were missed out, the aid would immediately be taken from the National Disaster Management Agency’s (Nadma) allocation to be channeled directly to the state constituency involved.

“Should the district or state flood committees have overlooked on this matter, then we will get the funds from Nadma to be channeled directly to the state assemblymen,“ he told reporters at Sultan Mahmud Airport (LTSM) here yesterday.

Over 100 flood victims from Seberang Takir constituency met with Ahmad Zahid at LTSM yesterday to express their hope that the Federal government would ensure that flood assistance to the state are distributed equally.

According to the flood victims, they have fulfilled the conditions and undergone all the process required by the authorities to qualify for the aid.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister (KKDW) attended a Ramadan programme at Al-Ansar Mosque, Sri Pantai Camp, here yesterday.

Some 1,500 people consisting of tahfiz centre students, tithe recipients and local residents gathered to break their fast together at the Santunan Kasih Ramadan event organised by KKDW.

At the event, Ahmad Zahid also presented donations totalling RM21,000 along with duit raya, clothes and food hampers from the Central Terengganu Development Authority (Ketengah) to the orphans present.

In addition, KKDW also handed over KEMAS Quick Win tool kits for sewing, culinary, handicraft and personal grooming courses to 60 recipients from the rural B40 group to help them generate income during the festive season. -Bernama